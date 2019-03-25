Rosalyn “Roz” Falthzik, 83 – formerly of Peabody. Died on March 22, 2019.

Rosalyn was the wife of the late Marvin Falthzik, and the devoted mother of Mark and Lynne Falthzik and the late Andrea Falthzik. She was the cherished grandmother of Lauren Falthzik and her partner David Giabbai and Cody Falthzik, and adored great-grandmother of Olivia Giabbai. She was the loving sister of Joan and the late Henri Borstel. Cherished aunt to Karen and Neil Gouse and great-aunt of Courtney and Patrick Watt and Rebeka Gouse.

A funeral service for Rosalyn will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 12 p.m. in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem (near Vinnin Square, Swampscott). Interment will follow at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road (off Route 114W), Danvers. Shiva will be held at Ledgewood Club House, 14 Ledgewood Way, Peabody immediately following burial from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., and on Wednesday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Roz’s memory to Cape Ann Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane Gloucester, MA 01930. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)