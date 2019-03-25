Ruth Novak, 88, was born in Boston on September 10, 1930 to Dora and Carol Nathan. She died on March 22, 2019 in hospice care at Salem Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Ruth enjoyed the company of family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and creating a comfortable home environment for family to enjoy. After a year of university, she came home to care for her mother, and decided to stay after meeting her husband of 68 years, Sidney Novak. They raised one daughter, Trina, and eventually delighted in watching their grandchildren, David and Danya Mavor, grow into young adults.

Ruth was especially absorbed in collecting and producing art. She produced works in pastel and oil, and took several art classes throughout her lifetime. She and her husband supported the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem and enjoyed frequent visits to a variety of exhibits. Ruth also enjoyed listening to a range of musical genres, from classical to jazz and blues. She enjoyed opera and musicals, and would attend local theater productions.

Ruth was passionate about women’s rights and spoke out against social injustice. She was a member of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth Shalom, and a proud supporter of Women of Reform Judaism. Ruth was also a supporter of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Always curious and always seeking educational opportunities, Ruth and Sidney enjoyed their many trips with Elder Hostel. They especially enjoyed programs in Arizona and New Mexico. Their travels also took them cruising around the UK, to the Pacific Northwest, and driving around to visit museums in New England, New York, and Canada.

Ruth enjoyed partaking in activities at the Swampscott Senior Center. She also served as a Swampscott Town Meeting member for several years. Ruth was a dedicated volunteer at Lynn Public Schools, helping children to improve their reading skills.

Ruth is survived by her husband Sidney Novak, her daughter Trina Novak and her husband James Mavor, and her grandchildren David Mavor and Danya Mavor. She was the sister of the late Morton Nathan.

A graveside service for Ruth was held on March 24 at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Women of Reform Judaism, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, or a charity of one’s choice in her name. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.