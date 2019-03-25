Stephen Mark Pugatch, 73 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Brookline. Died on March 17, 2019.

Born on June 26, 1945, Stephen was the dear son of the late Abraham Pugatch and Flora Pugatch Gordon. Beloved husband of Maureen (Murphy) Pugatch. Devoted father of Adam Pugatch and his wife Cheryl and Jennifer Pugatch. Cherished grandfather of Jaydon Pugatch. Loving brother of Tina Pugatch Sachs and the late Robert Pugatch. Loyal friend to Sandy Toochin and his wife Susan. Stephen also leaves many precious nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Stephen was held on March 19 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex St., Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen’s memory to the American Heart Association. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)