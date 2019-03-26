Gordon Simons, 74 – late of Stoneham, formerly of Sharon and Milton. Passed away peacefully from acute leukemia on March 20, 2019 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Gordon was born in Boston and raised in Milton. He received his MBA from Suffolk University. He spent 25 years of his professional career as an accountant in the Controller’s Office at Brandeis University.

Nothing gave Gordon greater joy than being surrounded by his family. Married for 41 years to his wife Shellie. Together, they raised two sons, Rob and Craig, in the town of Sharon, where they lived for over 35 years. When Gordon’s sister-in-law passed away, he embraced her daughter Lauren as his own. Gordon and Shellie loved to travel all over the world, including spending four months in China.

Throughout his life, Gordon enjoyed volunteering his time with a variety of organizations including teaching English as a second language to recent immigrants and as a Patient Care Advocate at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Sharon and was a devoted dog walker to the family’s dog, Bella.

Gordon leaves three grandchildren who loved their “Pop”: Brielle, Grayson, and Eliza. In addition, he is survived by Rob’s wife Jill, and Lauren’s husband Matt.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on March 22. Interment followed at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dana Farber, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. (Goldman)