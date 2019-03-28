Ellen (Shumrak) Myers, of Middleton, entered into rest on March 27, 2019 at the age of 61, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ellen was born on September 10, 1957 in Boston to Hyman Shumrak and the late Rita (Sacks) Shumrak. Beloved wife of the late Robert Myers. The loving sister of Amy Sklar and her husband Frank. The cherished aunt of Randal and Jessica Sklar.

Ellen grew up with her family in Peabody. She attended Northeastern University where she obtained an associate’s degree and went on to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst to complete a bachelor’s degree. She was a respiratory therapist at Tufts Medical Center for over 20 years.

Ellen was a dedicated member of the Stage One Drama Club in Peabody. She volunteered for many years at the International Medical Equipment Collaborative, a non-profit organization that provides medical equipment to doctors and nurses working hospitals and clinics in impoverished areas worldwide. Ellen was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring everywhere she went. She truly loved the Cape and going on cruises. She loved celebrating the holidays and cooking with her family. Ellen will be deeply missed by family and friends.

A funeral service for Ellen will be held on Sunday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be held at the home of Frank and Amy Sklar, following services until 7 p.m., and will continue Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2 from 12-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.