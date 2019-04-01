Ira Jack Rosenberg, of Marblehead and Boca Raton, Fla., entered into rest on March 28, 2019 at the age of 82.

Ira was the beloved husband of Judy A. Rosenberg and the devoted father of David Rosenberg and his wife Karen, Brian Rosenberg and his husband Ferdinand, and Lori Shane and her husband Jon. Cherished grandfather of Jordan Shane and his fiancée Heather Petrovich; Shelby, Amanda, Whitney, and Andrew Rosenberg; and Levi, Sadie and Ella Rosenberg-Van Gameren. Loving brother of Sandra Lebowitz and the dear son of the late Saul and Mollie Rosenberg.

He grew up in Malden and attended Malden High School. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country for two years. He raised his family in Marblehead, and, in 2014, Salem State University awarded him with an honorary doctorate.

Ira Rosenberg got his first exposure to the automotive industry changing tires for a Chevrolet dealership in Cambridge in the 1960s. By the time he retired in 2017, he had built a family-run regional empire in partnership with his son David that now spans three generations.

Rosenberg’s signature broadcast jingle and popular television ads in the 1980s and ’90s helped position Ira Motor Group as one of the most iconic, personality-driven automotive dealership brands in New England.

He began his sales career on the floor at Sea Crest Cadillac in Lynn, and immediately enjoyed success as a top performer. The start of what would become Ira Motor Group was established when Rosenberg acquired his first Toyota dealership in Danvers in 1975. As the company experienced steady growth over a period of 25 years, Ira Rosenberg became a familiar figure in households across the region. He was often the central cast member in Ira Motor Group TV commercials, and the company’s memorable jingle (“Ira, Ira, zero down at Ira!”) achieved a status all its own.

After creating a business partnership with his son David, the two continued to grow the company and make a variety of strategic moves, including the sale of Ira Motor Group to the publicly traded Group 1 Automotive in 1999.

Following a brief retirement, Ira established the beginnings of Prime Motor Group when he relocated to Maine and acquired three dealerships. Later, he would merge those operations with another company David had acquired – creating a strong market presence for the Prime brand in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well as Maine.

Once again, Ira’s offbeat and humorous performances in television commercials became a staple on local stations throughout New England.

In little more than a decade, Ira and David Rosenberg built Prime into a regional powerhouse among auto dealership groups. By the time of his second retirement at the age of 80, Prime had grown to over 30 dealerships with 1,500 employees.

Ira Rosenberg cherished every moment spent with his children, grandchildren, friends, and Prime family members. He was a long-time philanthropist of a diverse group of organizations and causes, including the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Lown Cardiovascular Group, the Plummer Youth Promise, Sweetser Maine Mental Health Services, Salem State University, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, in addition to many Jewish charities. Throughout his career, he personally helped countless individuals and families in need.

A funeral service for Ira was held on March 31 at Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott. Interment followed in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Beth El Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Shiva will continue on Monday, April 1st and Tuesday, April 2nd from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Shane family home in Marblehead.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ira’s memory can be made to the Plummer Youth Promise, 37 Winter Island Road, Salem, MA 01970.

