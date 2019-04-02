Marilyn (Greenberg) Strasnick, 89 – late of Methuen, formerly of Peabody and Malden. Died on March 29, 2019.

Devoted wife of Carl Strasnick. Beloved mother of Jeffrey and his wife Marcia Strasnick, and Barry and his wife Victoria Strasnick. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Strasnick and her partner James Raso, Jonathan and his wife Jennifer Strasnick, Ryan Strasnick, and Evan Strasnick. Proud great-grandmother of Benjamin, Brianna, Tyler, Mason, and Jacob. Dear sister of Rosilyn Kaizerman.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on April 1. Interment in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Lung Association, 460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451. (Goldman)