Honey Gail (Lederman) Freeman, 74 – late of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Peabody and Malden. Died on March 30, 2019.

Devoted wife of Harvey Freeman. Beloved mother of Renee and her husband Scott Jacobson, Marcia Sanchez, and Alan and his wife Angel Freeman. Cherished grandmother of Raymond and Megan Sanchez, Joel and Ilana Jacobson, and Zachary, Nicholas, and Alexi Freeman. Dear sister of Judith and her husband Tom Kraus. Dear aunt of Hal Waterman and his wife Becky, Stefani Timmons, her husband David, and their daughter Madeline.

Services were held at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, on April 5. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation, or the charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)