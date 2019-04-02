Joseph Lamport, 100 – late of Malden, formerly of Portland, Maine. Died on March 31, 2019.

Devoted husband of the late Lillian (Hoffman) Lamport. Beloved father of Jay and his wife Cheryl Lamport, Irma and her husband Stephen Leboff, and Marlene Leboff and her partner Gerald Zuckerman. Cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of 20.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on April 2. Interment in Portland, Maine. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Cong. Beth Israel, 10 Dexter St., Malden, MA 02148. (Goldman)