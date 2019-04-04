Bertram Grand, of Newton, passed away on April 2, 2019.

Beloved husband of Pauline Ann (Sidman) Grand. Devoted father of Russell S. Grand. Adored father-in-law of Marcy Grand. Dear brother of the late Ann Burack, Toby Solov, and Rose Martus Greenberg.

Services at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Road, Newton Centre, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Following Interment at the Koretz Cemetery, West Roxbury, memorial observance will be at the home of Pauline Grand until 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand Family Kiddish Fund, c/o Adams Street Synagogue, 168 Adams St., Newton, MA 02460.