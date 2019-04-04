Attendees of CJP’s Evening of Unlearning decorated Stars of David symbolizing their Jewish values during a workshop on Wednesday, March 13, at Congregation Kehillath Israel in Brookline.

The event, which also featured additional mini-workshops centered around food, wellness, and text-based learning, as well as a talk given by former extremist Christian Picciolini, explored the themes of Jewish diversity and “unlearning” hateful beliefs.

CJP’s Evening of Unlearning is just one of many events hosted by the nonprofit throughout the year to engage Boston’s Jewish community in thoughtful dialogue about pervasive issues and support continued Jewish education.