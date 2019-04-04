Jamie Cotel has been named the new executive director of the Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts.

Cotel formerly served as the executive director of the Community Alliance for Jewish-Affiliated Cemeteries (CAJAC) in New York. In addition to managing issues and raising funds for declining older Jewish cemeteries, she was instrumental in setting standards and instituting best practices in order to assist those tasked as fiduciaries of Jewish cemeteries.

Prior to her role at CAJAC, Cotel served as a member of senior management for several non-profit organizations, including the national Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She has also served on a number of non-profit boards which include the American Jewish Committee and Green Chimneys Children’s Services in New York. She is currently the co-chair of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Cemetery Association of North America.

Cotel is passionate about preserving Jewish heritage by saving Jewish cemeteries in both Eastern Europe and North America. In recent years, she was a featured speaker in Vilnius, Lithuania at the first world conference on the preservation of Jewish Cemeteries in Eastern Europe. She has traveled extensively and is an avid hiker and rock climber, as well as an advocate for animal welfare. Jamie has three daughters, one of whom is a multi-media journalist and news reporter for Spectrum News, as well as twins who are seniors at Solomon Schechter High School in Hartsdale, New York.

JCAM is a non-profit Jewish cemetery association, which manages 123 Jewish cemeteries in Massachusetts.