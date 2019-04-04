The Rashi School in Dedham celebrated “Read Across America Day” by inviting grandparents into the school’s library. K-2 students and grandparents read stories together, sharing a special bond and creating new memories. “Read Across America Day” is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that celebrates the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Following the readings, grandparents were invited to Kabbalat Shabbat where lower school students were treated to the Dr. Seuss story “The Sneeches” read by Rashi grandmother Margie Berkowitz. There were smiles and laughter all around as both students and grandparents experienced the joy of reading. It was hard to tell who enjoyed the day more – the students or the grandparents!