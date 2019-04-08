Carole B. (Bookman) Miller of Peabody, entered into rest on April 5, 2019 at the young age of 61.

She was the loving and loyal wife to Russell for 38 years. She was the most amazing and devoted mother to Stephanie Smith and Andrew Miller. In the past eight years, she gained two more children, her son-in-law Eric Smith and daughter-in-law Sherry Miller. And most recently loving and proud Gaga/Grandma to Parker, Logan, Tucker, Cole, and Lexie. Middle child to Estelle and the late Edward Bookman. Loving sister to Sharon Osgood and Michael Bookman. Also leaving behind her brother-in-law George Osgood, sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Robert Masiello, nephews and nieces Eric Osgood, Adam Osgood, Stephen Bookman, Alyse Bookman, Laura Scearbo and Sarah Masiello, uncle Marvin Ward, cousins Mindy Druckman-Mahannah, Jeffery Druckman, Lary Rosenfield, Barbie Tullis, Rozie Provizer, and many other very loved ones.

Born on June 23, 1957, Carole grew up in Winthrop and was a graduate of Winthrop High School and the Burdett School. She was first and foremost the most amazing homemaker, known for the most delicious brownies and cookies. She was a vibrant program director at the Jewish Community Center in Peabody and the Peabody Chamber of Commerce. Carole thoroughly enjoyed her time in the working world which allowed her to form some of her most cherished friendships.

A funeral service for Carole will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody. The family will be sitting Shiva; please contact the funeral home for details. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Carole’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.