Freda Muriel (Fingerman) Shelan, late of Essex County, died on April 6, 2019 at Brooksby Village while surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on September 5, 1926 in Peabody. She graduated from high school in Dorchester in 1943. In 1947, she married Bobby Ralph Shelan and together they had two children, Charles Barry and Barbara Ann.

Freda took pride in being one of the first employees of Marshall’s, where she retired as a human resources executive. She served as an active member of the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, American Heart Association, and Operation Troop Support. She was awarded numerous awards based on her philanthropy and service.

A unique soul, Freda was very funny and enjoyed playing card games and Mahjong; she will be greatly missed.

Freda is survived by daughter Barbara Shelan Anderson of Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren Aaron (Jenny) Shelan of Wheaton, Ill., Jessica Anderson of Dallas, Texas, and Eric Anderson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Hannah, Grace, Jake, and Luke Shelan of Wheaton, Ill.; sisters Frances Markis of Aventura, Fla., and Sylvia Revman of Peabody. She was predeceased by her parents Rose and Aaron Fingerman, sister Molly Goldberg, husband Bobby Shelan, and son Charles Shelan. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)