Harold H. Leibowitz, of Marblehead and Lynn, entered into rest on April 5, 2019 at the age of 94.

He was the beloved husband of the late Selma (Rosenberg) Leibowitz. Devoted father of Lenny Leibowitz and his wife Debbie of Marblehead, Evan Leibowitz of Louisville, Ky., and Candy D’Agostino and her husband Martin of Swampscott. Cherished grandfather of Julie Berman and her husband Benjamin of Marblehead, Michael Leibowitz of New York, Adam Leibowitz and his wife Kelly of Salem, Matthew D’Agostino of Salem, Vera Leibowitz of Louisville, Ky., Shana Leibowitz of Petaluma, Calif., Melanie Leibowitz of Petaluma, Calif., and Elana Leibowitz of Denver, Colo. He was the great-grandfather of Sydney, Annebel, and Roy Berman of Marblehead. The loving brother of the late Sumner Leibowitz. Dear son of the late David and Bessie Leibowitz. Devoted friend of Nancy Baer of Swampscott.

Born on May 24, 1924, Harold grew up in Boston, graduated from Boston English High School, and The School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. He was an accomplished and talented artist and was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” a proud WWII veteran who served in the Army Air Corps. He and his wife Selma raised their family in Marblehead. Harold was an artisan baker and, along with his family, had owned and operated the Leibowitz’s Swampscott Baking Company.

A funeral service for Harold will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m., in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Beth El Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

Shiva will be held at the home of Lenny and Debbie Leibowitz in Marblehead, on Wednesday, April 10, from noon until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Harold’s memory to Lynn Home for Elderly Persons, Shore View House, who lovingly cared for him for the last 10 years. Their address is at 1 Atlantic Terrace, Lynn, MA 01902. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.