Joan C. (Sandler) Musen, 93 – late of Peabody, formerly of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Marblehead. Died on April 5, 2019.

Wife of the late Erwin Musen. Mother of Surah Whelan (Bob), Jane Toabe, Bill Toabe, Bob Toabe (Guanaira), and the late Scott Toabe. Loving stepmother of Marj Adler (Victor), Barb MacKenzie Rodgers (Rob), Ken Musen (Jan), and Laurie Murphey (Brian). Sister of Quentin Sandler (late Sydell) and Robert Sandler (Marion). Grandmother of 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, on Tuesday, April 9 at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. Shiva at Temple Emanuel 2:30-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Goldman)