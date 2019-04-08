Sandra Goldish, of Beverly, entered into rest on April 5, 2019 at the age of 77.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Goldish. Devoted mother of Mark Goldish. Cherished grandmother of Andrew Goldish. Beloved sister of Joan Steiner. Dear daughter of Rose Beggelman and the late Samuel Beggelman.

Born on May 24, 1941, Sandra grew up in Chelsea, and raised her family in Swampscott. She worked in banking until her retirement and was a dedicated member of Rotary International. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service for Sandra with interment was held on Monday, April 8, at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.