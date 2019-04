Tsilya (Ravinovich) Kukuliyev, 91 – late of Brookhaven, Ga., formerly of Malden. Died on April 2, 2019.

Wife of the late Iviator Kukuliyev. Mother of Arkady, Janette, Gregory, and Diana. Sister of the late Karmeliya Anisimova. Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of seven. (Goldman)