We are on the cusp of a historic election that will determine the path of the nation for the next few years. The right-wing government is in danger. Right now, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz are four to five seats ahead of the Likud, and if that doesn’t change, they will smash the right-wing bloc and form the next government. It’s getting late, and the danger is real. We have only ourselves to depend on.

When you vote for me, you know that I’ll never compromise on national security. I will never uproot Jewish settlements and that Jews will never be expelled from their homes. The personal ties I have formed with Russian President Vladimir Putin are vital to our security and allow us to control our fate. My personal connections to other world leaders offers our nation wonderful possibilities.

I have deep ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, cased on mutual respect, thanks to which we have made historical achievements in only two years: the U.S. has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights; the U.S. embassy in Israel has relocated to Jerusalem; America has withdrawn from the dangerous Iran nuclear agreement and reinstated its sanctions against Iran.

Imagine how much more we could achieve if I continue to lead the country.

Thanks to the economic policies of the Likud under my leadership, Israel is becoming a world power. Its credit rating is rising; the national debt is dropping; and exports are up. Unemployment is at an all-time low; monthly salaries are increasing; and your money is worth more. We are cutting back on regulation; opening markets; and investing more in infrastructure and construction than any other government. Not for nothing – 89 percent of Israelis report that they are happy living here.

Nevertheless, the situation is worrying. This progress could come to a stop because right-wing voters are complacent and ignoring the harsh criticism from the left. They think that a Likud victory is in the bag, so they don’t even need to go and vote. That would be a serious mistake we would regret, like we regretted the mistakes of 1992 and 1999. If we don’t all join forces, Lapid and Gantz could establish a left-wing government that would put the State of Israel at risk. We must not let that happen.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of Israel.