Mark Adrian Shoes and Yaleet Inc., U.S. Distributors of Naot Footwear have partnered together to donate 100 pairs of Naot shoes to Action Inc.

Mark Adrian Shoes has provided Gloucester and the North Shore community with quality footwear since its beginning in 1975. As active members of the community, owner Adam Farber, his father Mark, and their family believe in giving back to those less fortunate. Mark Adrian Shoes, along with Yaleet will donate 100 pairs of Naot shoes and sandals to Action Inc. and Wellspring House, two non-profit organizations that work to empower and support people in the community.

The donated shoes will be given to men and women who have recently experienced homelessness. In April, Mark Adrian Shoes and Action Inc. will host a special fitting event to distribute the shoes, providing the same personal attention you would receive while trying on shoes in their store.

In addition, Mark Adrian Shoes will be collecting clean, gently worn shoes, boots, sandals and sneakers to add to the donation to Action Inc. The public is encouraged to bring the footwear to the store any time, and through the end of March a special thank you discount will be offered.

“We as a company attempt to improve the world every day. When we see a great need we respond the best we can and that is with shoes,” said Naot Footwear President, Steve Lax.

Adam Farber, president and owner of Mark Adrian Shoes notes, “I feel so fortunate to have a successful business on Cape Ann. Our focus on healthy and stylish footwear is about improving people’s lives every day. Everyone deserves to feel physically well, and it all starts with our feet.”