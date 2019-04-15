Ethel (Rutberg) Nanes, 95 – late of Revere, formerly of Medford. Died on April 15, 2019.

Devoted wife of 67 years to the late Hyman Nanes. Beloved mother of Marilyn and her husband Dr. Mark Orfinger, and Dr. Mark Nanes and his wife Dr. Harriette Perlstein. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Matthew Wexler, Emily and Steven Auletta, Dr. Benjamin Nanes, and Dr. Matthew Nanes. Proud great-grandmother of Hannah Wexler, Sammy Auletta, and Rosie Auletta. Dear sister of the late Joseph Rutberg and Morris Rutberg.

Graveside Services at the Tifereth Israel Memorial Park, 232 Fuller St., Everett on Tuesday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Jack Satter House 420 Revere Beach Blvd., 9th Floor, Revere until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155. (Goldman)