Marion Seigal, 96 – late of Chelsea. Died on April 13, 2019, at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Morris H. Seigal.

Born, raised, and educated in Chelsea and a graduate of Chelsea High School, she was the loving daughter of the late Barnett and Mary (Sklar) Feinberg. Marion was employed at the YMHA of Chelsea as a cook for the elder services for 20-plus years. She enjoyed playing canasta with her friends and most of all enjoyed her time with her family. She will be deeply missed.

Marion is survived by her children Jeffrey Seigal and his wife Sheara, Jay Seigal and his wife Patricia, and Maxine Ebb and her husband Michael; her grandchildren Lisa & Barry Chesky, John & Corey Ebb, Adam Seigal & his fiancée Sarah, Jared Seigal & his fiancée Therese, Kara Seigal, Aaron Seigal, Jason Seigal; her great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Ida Mann, Beatrice Sugarman, and Harry Feinberg.

Graveside services will be held on April 16 at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, at 12:00 noon. Following services a memorial gathering will be held at the home of Jay & Patricia Seigal in Revere until 8:00 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Morris H. Seigal Scholarship Fund, c/o Chelsea High School, 299 Everett Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. (Torf)