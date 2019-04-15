Saul Axelrod, 91 – late of Beverly. Died on April 12, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Muriel L. (Goldenberg) Axelrod. Devoted father of Robert Axelrod of New York City, Dr. Howard Axelrod and his wife Susan of Clifton Park, N.Y., and Cantor Matthew Axelrod and his wife Tali of Fanwood, N.J. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Samuel, Rebecca and Sarah, and Judah and Joshua. Brother of the late Anne Zelermyer, Ruth Morris, and Arthur Axelrod. Dear son of the late Robert and Mollie (Lander) Axelrod.

Saul grew up in Salem and raised his family in Beverly. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he was educated at the University of Pennsylvania. Throughout his career, Saul successfully managed hardware stores. He was a dedicated and beloved member of Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly and was so proud to be a part of their temple community. Saul volunteered for many years at the former Jewish Rehabilitation Center (JRC) in Swampscott and devoted much time to recording books for the blind. Saul loved taking part in Jewish life and lived for his family, especially his grandchildren.

A funeral service for Saul was held on April 1 at Temple B’nai Abraham, Beverly, followed by interment at Sons of Jacob, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Saul’s memory to Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.