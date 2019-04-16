Bruce N. Sachar, of Lynn, entered into rest on April 15, 2019 at the age of 85.

Beloved friend and companion of Ruth Ross. Devoted father of Matthew Sachar and his wife Colleen, Stephanie Bartram and her husband Paul, and Michael Sachar. Cherished grandfather of Colton and Cameron Sachar and Jennifer and Jackson Bartram. The loving brother of Bernice Sommerstein, the late Abbott Sachar, the late George Sachar, and the late June Salinsky. Dear son of the late Morris and Lena (Singer) Sachar. Bruce will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Bruce will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Jimmy Fund. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.