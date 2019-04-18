SALEM – On Sunday, April 14, more than 200 individuals – representing three generations of volunteers aged 2 to 80 – rolled up their sleeves to participate in JTI (Jewish Teen Initiative) & CJP (Combined Jewish Philanthropies) Com­munity Action Day. The event was hosted by Plummer Youth Promise in Salem, a residential facility that embraces the most vulnerable young people in the community, offering them support and helping them become productive, valued members of the community. Event participants were able to choose close to 20 projects, all led by teens.

From making backpacks for kids in Syria, to cooking food for people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, to creating welcome baskets for those who have never felt welcome, to prepping garden beds that will grow vegetables and flowers showing hope, to creating art that is vibrant showing a brighter future – participants were able to perform the mitzvah of Tikkun Olam and make a difference.

Teen leader Libby Rosen, a sophomore from Marblehead, expressed a sentiment shared by many: “There was something for everyone to do and we were all able to come together and make something great and help lots of great people. I am so happy to have been part of community action day and part of something bigger than myself.”

The projects benefited Plum­mer Youth Promise, Lifebridge, Lynn Shelter Association North Shore Community Develop­ment Coalition and JFS of MetroWest.