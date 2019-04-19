The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is promoting the diversity of global Jewish life this Passover through its JDC Entwine ReOrdered Passover Kit – a do-it-yourself package including stories, toasts, recipes and traditions from eight Jewish communities worldwide – and continuing its long tradition of matzah delivery and Passover activities in local Jewish communities globally.

The activities include seder meals, cooking workshops, volunteer opportunities, and cultural and educational events from Mumbai to Moscow. The provision of more than 25 tons of matzah to poor, elderly Jews in the former Soviet Union is made possible through JDC’s partnerships with the Claims Conference, Jewish Federations and the IFCJ Lifeline, JDC’s operational partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

ReOrdered was launched in 2018 by Entwine, JDC’s young-adult engagement platform. The kit offers participants an inside look into the Passover traditions of Jewish communities in Ethiopia, Morocco, the former Soviet Union and Sarajevo. New for this year is an expansion pack highlighting communities in Argentina, Greece, India and Poland.

The free kit, which last year touched more than 7,000 people at their Passover seders, is expected to be used this holiday at more than 400 seders in 18 countries around the world.