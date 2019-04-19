Epstein Hillel School is pleased to announce Aaron Lawee, ’97, is this year’s recipient of the Adam Madorsky Social Justice Award. The award, created in 2016 in memory of Adam Madorsky, son of Karen and Jerry Madorsky, recognizes alumni who have continued to pursue social justice in their personal or professional life. Aaron exemplifies the spirit and intent of the award, which will be presented to him on June 4 at EHS’s Annual Meeting.

A native of Marblehead with both Iraqi and Ashkenazi roots, Aaron attended Cohen Hillel Academy (now Epstein Hillel School) from Kindergarten through 8th grade. He then went to Marblehead High School, earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. from Georgetown Law School. He lives in Chicago, with his wife Sara, where he practices immigration law, predominantly focusing on the Hispanic community.

From the time he was a child, Aaron was a team player, known for his compassion for others. Following his graduation from college, Aaron served in AVODAH (the Jewish Service Corps) where he worked at a legal services organization, helping people on food stamps and welfare who had lost their benefits. He then spent time in South America learning Spanish before beginning law school, which led to his work in the Hispanic community.

Aaron is a member of Congregation Anshe Emet, and he and Sara also attend services at Temple Sholom. Aaron is also a member of the Jewish Council on Urban Affairs, a Chicago organization that advocates for positive social change and works to combat poverty, racism, and anti-Semitism.