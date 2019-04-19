Swampscott resident Meryl Rich will be among the dozens of models clothed in one-of-a-kind wearable art created from recycled and disposable materials at the eighth annual Rubbish to Runway ReFashion Show on April 27. The outfits are designed by local men and women for the event that benefits Long Way Home, a nonprofit in Guatemala that has constructed an 18-building school complex using tires packed with mud and plastic bottles stuffed with trash.

It is a fitting cause for the long time now retired teacher at Epstein Hillel Academy who has devoted her professional life to the growth and development of children. The fashion show, as well as a short live auction and dessert buffet, begins at 7 p.m. in the Wilkie Performing Arts Center.

Tickets and more information are available at www.rubbishtorunway.org.