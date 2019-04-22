William Bauman celebrated the last day of his life on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by his family, who loved him endlessly. William and his loving wife Anita (Barr) Bauman recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Born in Boston on January 16, 1933, and a longtime resident of Peabody, he was the son of the late Harry and Francis (Barnett) Bauman. William owned and operated Bill Bauman Plumbing and Heating for over 30 years. William’s memories will be carried on by his daughters Stacey (Bauman) Toltz and her husband Emery Toltz of Peabody and Nancy (Bauman) Ewing and her husband Daniel Ewing of Beverly. William will be rejoined with his late son Eric Bauman.

The loves of William’s life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Courtney Rollins (Toltz) and her husband Jason Rollins of Middleton and their children Jake and Hudson, Ashley (Toltz) Christensen and her husband Jesper Christensen of Middleton and their children Trent and Liv, Taylor Ouellette (Ewing) and her husband Matthew Ouellette of Lexington, and Zachary Ewing of Beverly.

William leaves behind his siblings Nelson Bauman and Helene (Bauman) Fleishman and their families and will be reunited with his late brother Saul Bauman.

A funeral service for William with be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m., in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Workman’s Circle, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

