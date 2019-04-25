Bertram Grand, beloved husband of Pauline Grand, cherished father of Russell S. Grand and adored father-in-law of Marcia Grand, was entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2019. He was the beloved “Sonny” of Harry and Goldie Grand and brother of the late Toby Solov, Ann Burack and Rose Martus Greenberg. He was 95.

Bert was born in Boston. He attended Boston Latin School and then BU. Military service interrupted his education and upon discharge he attended Tufts and Harvard Business School. He was proud of his military service and credits his educational background to opportunity under the GI Bill.

For 70 years he always held his service to his country in the highest esteem and was forever grateful to the Veterans’ Administration for “affording him a chance in life.” He always touted the excellent medical care he received there and never took for granted all that the VA did for him, which was extensive.

He was in the life insurance field for thirty-seven years and received numerous honors and accolades. He garnered the respect of peers, management and clients. His credibility and integrity were impeccable.

He retired in 1991 and pursued his interests of exercising, squash, volunteer advocacy, travel, music, watching sports and his synagogue. Dad worshipped at the Adams Street Synagogue in Newton for over sixty years. He was President from 1986-1995 and Chairman Emeritus. He spearheaded a campaign that brought about over $250,000 to restore the building to its present state and kept it alive. He had a love affair with Judaism and all it represented.

He always told his son, Russell, and others to subscribe to the same values and standards he aspired to carry forth. He was never afraid to take on issues of controversy and speak out against injustice. His belief was that everyone was equal in stature and always believed in treating people as he wanted to be viewed. He was a very proud and unassuming man who always believed in the notion of doing what was right and not what was popular. Though not always in agreement, he always stood behind what others believed and their right to express their opinions.

Services were held on April 5 before his beloved Shabbat. Interment followed at the Koretz Cemetery in West Roxbury, and shiva followed at his late residence and his son’s home in Salem.