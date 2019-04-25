Joan (Gould) Kessler Rosen, 89 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Malden and Marblehead. Died on April 22, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Leslie Rosen and the late Joseph Kessler. Devoted mother of Lori Kessler Shemtob (Al), Lisa Kessler Bagshaw (Mark), and the late Ernie Kessler. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Shemtob, Brandon Shemtob (Lainey), Shayna Bagshaw, and Calli Bagshaw. The loving sister of Rosalyn Weinstein and Gerald Gould. Dear daughter of the late Irving and Ethel (Dreller) Gould.

Joan grew up in Malden, graduated from Malden High School, and raised her family, along with her husband, Joseph, in Marblehead.

Joan loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. She cherished her time spent with family and friends. She was an avid and accomplished bridge player, achieving the status of Life Master. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)