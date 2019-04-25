Myrna Faigel Silverman, 81 – late of Andover. Died on April 18, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after battling kidney and heart issues the past few years.

A life-long resident of the Merrimack Valley, she graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954, received her B.A. from Tufts-Jackson in 1964, and M.A. from Leslie College. She taught Special Education at High Plain and South Elementary in Andover for over 30 years. After retirement, she continued to substitute teach and volunteer with low-income and at-risk youth in the town through last year.

Myrna was an avid tennis player at Cedardale and enjoyed the beaches of Gloucester, Salisbury, Seabrook and Cape Cod, as well as skiing at Loon Mountain, N.H., with her family and life-long friends. She always had a kind thought while putting people at ease befitting one of her favorite lyrics “Whenever I see your smiling face I have to smile myself…” (James Taylor). Even through her illness over the past few months, she kept a positive attitude and believed in the joys of tomorrow with her family and friends.

Myrna was the devoted wife of 53 years to the late Gerald Silverman. She is survived by her beloved children Nicki and Steve Jacobs, Michael and Lenie Silverman, and Ted Silverman and Kelly Brown. She was the cherished grandmother of Brian Jacobs, Drew Jacobs, and Xyrisse Jayde Silverman. She was the sister of the late Dr. Harold Faigel. She will also be missed by her dear sister-in-law Marilyn Faigel, brother-in-law Howard Silverman, and their families.

Services were held at Temple Emanuel, Andover on April 25. Interment followed at Temple Emanuel Cemetery Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, Myrna requested donations of sympathy be made to the Andover Youth Foundation (501c) – Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court, Andover, MA 01810. (Goldman)