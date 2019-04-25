Norman Honigbaum, 88 – late of Malden. Died on April 24, 2019.

Devoted husband of Gloria (Zillman). Beloved father of Tzivia and her husband Rafael Frim and Marcy and her husband Dr. Steven Eisen. Adored grandfather of David Frim and his wife Lisa de Neise, Mason Frim and his wife Rebeka Burns, Marissa Eisen, and Evan Eisen. Cherished great-grandfather of Kiran and Kai Frim. Dear brother of the late Arthur Honigbaum and Bernice Silverman.

Services at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, 740 Broadway (Route 99), Melrose on Sunday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Marcy and Dr. Steven Eisen following the interment Sunday until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. (Goldman)