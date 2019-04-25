Sherman J. “Red” Somerset, 94 – late of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, Melrose, and Marblehead. Died on April 19, 2019, at the age of 94.

Husband of the late Natalie Somerset. Companion of Carlene Washburn. Son of the late Sylvia and Morris Somerset. Father of Meri and her husband Arnold Horowitz, Sylvia and her husband Raymond Anderson, and David and his wife Marcia Somerset. Grandfather of Justin Somerset, Margaret Somerset, Mark Horowitz, and Max Horowitz. Brother of Francis Allard and the late Arlene Thomas.

A funeral service for Red will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Interfaith Chapel, Macintosh Clubhouse, Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, with interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lakeshore Road, Lynn.

A meal of consolation (reception) will be held at the Harvest Grill Restaurant, at the Kingsbury Clubhouse, on the Brooksby Village Campus on April 24, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Per Jewish custom, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The Salvation Army, or to the Brooksby Village Benevolent Fund.

