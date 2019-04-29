Barbara (Goldman) Jacobson, 89 – late of Marblehead and Boca Raton, Fla. Died on April 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of Selbert Jacobson, with whom she shared seventy years of marriage. Devoted mother of Paula Gerson and husband Bruce of Fort Lauderdale, and Rhonda Jackson and husband William of Marblehead. Cherished grandmother of Michael Gerson, Steven Gerson and his fiancée Jillian, Brandon Gerson and his fiancée Denika, Michelle Jackson and his wife Shanna, and David Jackson and his wife Jennifer. The treasured great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Connor, Olivia, Stella, Micah, Charlotte, and Jacob. The loving sister of the late Melvin Goldman. Dear daughter of the late Israel and Sarah “Sally” (Feldberg) Goldman. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)