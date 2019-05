David A. Klein, 87 – late of Medford. Died on April 26, 2019.

Husband of June (Hessell) for 63 years. Father of Dr. Susan and her husband Dr. Aaron Berman, Hon. Sandra Klein and her husband Richard Faulkner, and Joseph and his wife Colleen Klein. Grandfather of Max Berman, Sarah Berman, Rosie Klein, Sadie Klein, and Mack Klein. Brother of Rhoda Barry and the late Aaron Klein. (Goldman)