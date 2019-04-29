Paul Michael DeSimone, 73 – late of Lynnfield. Died on April 23, 2019, after a brave battle with dementia.

Beloved husband of Faye Trachtenberg DeSimone. Devoted father of Charlie DeSimone. The loving brother of Ralph DeSimone and the late Helen Digiammarino. Dear son of the late Ralph and Cosimina (Bova) DeSimone.

Paul grew up in Malden, graduated from Malden High School, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Salem State. He began working at Bank of Boston, moving up the ladder to become vice president. Paul was a tremendous fan of the Red Sox. He enjoyed playing softball for the Saugus Rotary, but he loved nothing more than spending his time at the beach. Paul will be sincerely missed by his friends and family.

A funeral service for Paul was held on April 28 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Greenview Memorial Park, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the CAA Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, attn: Neurology, 125 Nashau St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)