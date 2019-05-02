Shame on the local supermarkets with the exception of the Stop & Shop in Swampscott for their insulting displays of Passover foods. The local Jewish population should band together and send a message to these local supermarkets protesting their treatment of the local Jewish population. Another possibility is visiting these supermarkets and protesting to the managers.

Something really has to be done. I for one would be willing to do this.

Elliot Hershoff,

President

Congregation Tifereth Israel

Peabody