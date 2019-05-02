Our founders were brilliant in creating this nation for the people and took great pains to make it as perfect as possible.

They never envisioned a president who would place self above country as Donald J. Trump has done. They gave enormous power to the executive branch but just in case one came on the scene who abused the power they gave the legislative branch the added huge responsibility of acting as a checks and balance of abuse of power.

But something happened in 2016 with the election of Trump – both houses of Congress came under the control of the president’s party and Congress enabled Trump to violate our laws and trample on the Constitution with impunity allowing abuse of power never experienced in the entire 247-year history of the republic.

It’s sad that racism has been a tool used to divide the nation, with Trump scapegoating Hispanics and Muslims. It’s a tool that every extremist who gains power uses to excite a base of supporters who rally against those who are scapegoated. Thankfully in 2018 the people rose up and changed the dynamic in the House of Representatives allowing Dem­ocrats to do the job our founders set out for them to do and they are now holding hearings, requesting records … all of which are being challenged by Trump’s lawyers as abuse of power by the legislature.

Some people still support Trump regardless, and I wonder if Trump signs an executive order banning freedom of speech, the press and assembly, will they become concerned? Trump has made America hate again.

Saul P. Heller

Peabody