The attack in San Diego is different. I want my Jewish brothers and sisters around the world, and especially in the U.S., to know that an attack against Jewish people, or against Jewish symbols, anywhere in the world, is hurting us in Israel as if it were here. True, we have our differences, and yes, we find ourselves many times seeing thing differently. But we are one nation, and we feel the pain of the Jewish community of San Diego today as it were ours.

It is just a few days before the Holocaust Memorial Day, and we see that our fight against anti-Semitism is not over at all. My condolences to the Kaye family – Lori was a true hero, and refua shlema to all the wounded.

Hannan Rubin

Israel