The Rashi School’s annual fundraising dinner, which will be held Sunday, May 19, at the Seaport Boston Hotel, will honor community leaders Dena and Michael Rashes. For the past 16 years, the Rashes have played a vital role at The Rashi School and have had a profound impact on its development and success. They will be recognized for their exceptional leadership and dedication.

Dena Boronkay Rashes currently serves as the Clerk of the Board of Trustees of The Rashi School; she is a former Development Committee chair and a past co-chair of the school’s $30 million campaign to build its permanent home in Dedham. As a committed and active leader in the Greater Boston Jewish community, Dena serves on the Board, Executive Committee and as a Vice Chair of the Europe Committee of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

Michael Rashes is a Principal at Bracebridge Capital, a fixed income hedge fund based in Boston. He joined the firm in 1996 and currently oversees the firm’s sovereign credit and rates trading strategies in addition to managing the development and implementation of the firm’s proprietary asset pricing and risk-management models. Michael is a graduate of Stanford University, where he earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and a B.A. in Economics, both with distinction. He earned his M.A. and Ph.D., both in Economics, from Harvard University.

At the event, The Rashi School will also present Zoe Jick (Rashi ’02) with the 2019 Tikkun Alum Award, in recognition of her extraordinary dedication to social justice and tikkun olam (repairing the world). Zoe is the Associate Director of Jewish Content at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto, CA. In 2016, Zoe immigrated to Israel and began her work at BINA: The Jewish Movement for Social Change. She founded the organization’s first ever full-time program for secular Jewish learning in English. Zoe earned a B.A. in Religion at Wesleyan University and a M.A. in Theological Studies at Harvard Divinity School. She is a Wexner Graduate Fellow and a member of the Schusterman Foundation’s ROI community.

To purchase tickets, make a donation or for more information, please visit rashi.org/dinner2019 or call 781-355-7312.