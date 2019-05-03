Rabbi Jonas Goldberg, of Swampscott, entered into rest on May 1, 2019 at the age of 79.

Beloved husband of Rachelle “Chelly” (Gilgore) Goldberg. Devoted father of David Goldberg and his wife Robyn of Marblehead, Don Goldberg of Salem, Uri Goldberg and his wife Mimi of Henderson, Nev., and the late Avram Goldberg. Grandfather of Sonny Goldberg. The loving brother of Frances Bronstein and her husband Rabbi Shalom Bronstein of Jerusalem, Israel. Treasured uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dear son of the late Jacob and Sarah (Levitsky) Goldberg.

Rabbi Goldberg devoted himself to the North Shore Jewish community for nearly thirty years. He was Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Sinai in Marblehead and served as chaplain for the Marblehead Police Department. Rabbi Goldberg devoted his time to the patients of the North Shore Medical Center and served as Jewish chaplain. He was also dedicated to Care Dimensions, offering spiritual comfort and guidance during end of life care.

Prior to coming to the North Shore, Rabbi Goldberg led congregations in Norwalk, Conn., Detroit, Mich., and Cinnaminson, N.J. He served as a chaplain in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to his ordination, he was the assistant program director of Ramah in the Poconos. Rabbi Goldberg devoted his heart and his life to the Jewish Community.

A funeral service for Rabbi Goldberg will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 11:00 a.m., at Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead. Interment will follow at Temple Sinai Memorial Park, Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will begin at Temple Sinai following interment on Sunday until 9 p.m. Minyan at 6 p.m. Shiva will continue at the Temple from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9 from 2-4 p.m., and 6-9 p.m. Minyan at 7 p.m., and then on Friday, May 10 from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945; Chelsea Jewish Lifecare; or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.