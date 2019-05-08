Daniel B. Markson, age 59, passed away on May 4, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

Born on December 19, 1959, in Boston, to Morris and Gertrude Markson, who preceded him in death. Daniel is survived by his son Maury John Markson; by his aunt Mim Hurvitt; by his cousin Mark Hurvitt and his children Hannah and Max; and by his cousins Howard and Caron Markson and their daughter Abby.

A service was held on May 6 at Beth-El Memorial Park, Austin Highway. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning, 14535 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX 78216; Cesar Chaves Legacy and Education Foundation, 1504 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX 78205; Temple Beth El, 211 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX 78212; or Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St., San Antonio, TX 78205.

Arrangements were handled by Porter Loring Mortuary, San Antonio, Texas.