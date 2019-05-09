Diane C. Pliner, known and loved in the Watertown community, passed away peacefully at her home on May 7, 2019. She was 80.

Diane was born to Edward and Anne Chentko on January 22, 1939 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She grew up in Rhode Island with her two sisters, Henrietta Paige (deceased) and Rita Cuker of Boston.

Always passionate about politics, Diane worked at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in the 1980s. Later, she worked in the Department of Radiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center until her retirement in the early 2000s.

For decades, Diane was a voracious reader and an avid skier, tennis and bridge player.

Diane is survived by her three children and their spouses: Edward S. Pliner and Pamela B. Burns of Montgomery, N.J., David A. Pliner and Amy B. Pliner of Marblehead, and Dr. Susan M. Pliner of Geneva, N.Y.; six grandchildren and their spouses: Zachary and Lindsay Pliner of Ringoes, N.J.; Jared Pliner and Dr. Kate Linnea of Boston; Dr. Hannah Pliner of Seattle, Wash.; Hallie Pliner and her fiancé Cameron Sewall of Boston; Sydney Pliner of N.Y., N.Y.; and Lily Silver of Geneva, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead, and to Family Promise of Ontario County, NY. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.