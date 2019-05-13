Barry R. Mugnano, 72 – late of Salem, formerly of Marblehead and Malden. Died on May 9, 2019.

Devoted husband of Susan (Robinson). Beloved father of Jodi Mugnano and her late fiancé William Markey and Heidi and her husband Mark Ferrante. Adored grandfather of Emma and Isabelle Ferrante. Dear brother of Sheila Mugnano. Loving son of the late Edith and Agrippino “Peter” Mugnano. Cherished uncle of Gale, Gary, Gregg and his great-nieces and nephews. Also survived by many cousins and friends.

Barry graduated from Malden High School, class of 1964. He was a frequent spectator at all his granddaughters’ activities, and also an avid Boston fan. He enjoyed his weekly card games with friends. A true “mensch,” he was a devoted, loving and generous family man.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on May 13. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. (Goldman)