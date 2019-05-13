Lewis R. Finkelstein, 59, of Foothill Ranch, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2019 in Mission Viejo, Calif.

Lew was born in Boston on January 5, 1960. He grew up in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1978. Lew graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. Lew began his professional career in Chicago before heading out west to the Bay Area in 1984 and then to Orange County in 1986. He proudly joined the Firm of Rossi LLP on December 1, 1995 and was a partner in the accounting, auditing, and tax practices. He was admired and respected by his partners, staff, and clients. In 1994, Lew married Sheree Metzner. They started their life together in Laguna Beach and settled in Foothill Ranch in 1996. They had two children, Joseph and Michael.

Lew was a leader in his community. He was a valued member of his temple, Temple Beth El of South Orange County. He served on the executive council as treasurer of his fraternity, Psi Upsilon, as well as the board of directors of the Psi Upsilon Foundation. He was also active in the Orange County Illini Club, serving as treasurer and past president. Lew was an active member of Provisors, a business networking organization, serving on the Nonprofit Affinity Group Executive Committee. Lew was a past member of the board of trustees of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Orange County Chapter.

Lew loved to golf, play tennis, watch his sons play football and baseball, make his annual family vacation trip to Hawaii, his short excursions to Las Vegas, and his annual homecoming trip to Champaign, Illinois. Lew loved sports, all sports, but especially his beloved Boston Red Sox.

Lew loved to tell stories of his many travels and antics that made us laugh endlessly. He was loving, caring, and always willing to go the extra mile to help people. He loved meeting people and getting to know them and was the glue that brought people together. He touched the lives of so many and leaves behind wonderful memories for all who knew and loved him.

Lew is survived by his wife Sheree Metzner and their children Joseph and Michael Finkelstein. He is also survived by his mother Sandra Finkelstein, his brother Mark (Allison) Finkelstein, his aunt and uncle Irma and Leonard Cravath, and his brother-in-law Dale (Karen) Metzner, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lew was preceded in death by his father Stanley Finkelstein, his nephew David Finkelstein, his grandparents Samuel and Jenny Finkelstein, Leon Rosenthal and Rose Bornstein, and mother-in-law Joyce Metzner.

Services were held in Costa Mesa, Calif.