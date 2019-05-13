Miriam (Zeltzer) Karas – late of Peabody. Died at Beverly Hospital on May 1, 2019.

Born, raised and educated in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Eva (Aizen) Zeltzer. Miriam worked at the former JB Thomas Hospital in Peabody in the medical records department. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Beloved wife of the late Abraham Karas. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Karas and her brother Robert Zeltzer.

Graveside services were held on May 7 in the Children of Israel Cemetery, 324 Middle Road, Haverhill. (Torf)