Shlomo S. Masis passed on May 2, 2019 at the age of 102.

Born in Moldova in 1916 to the late Srul and Sarah Masis. During his youth, Shlomo faced life in a Jewish ghetto in Ukraine during WWII, where he met his wife Tsilya of 50 years. After the liberation, as one of the few survivors, he joined and served his country under Russian Forces in Moldova. His bravery during the WWII earned him numerous Medals of Honor.

Shlomo lived a hard, but happy life with his family in Zguritza, Moldova and then Beltsi, Moldova, until he immigrated to Lynn in 1991.

For the last five years, Shlomo stayed at Chelsea Jewish Foundation, Brudnik Center (former Jewish Rehab Center, of Peabody). He received the best treatment and warm care from the staff on Gloucester floor at Brudnik Center. His long years of life (he was the oldest tenant at this facility) are also a result of hard work of Center’s personnel.

Shlomo Masis, a survivor of Holocaust, passed away the day we observe Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day. We honor the victims of the Holocaust, who survived the atrocities during World War II.

Shlomo Masis is survived by his daughter Polina Seltser (with Peter Seltser) and his son Alexander Masis (with Dina Masis); grandson Stanislav Seltser (with Jenny Seltser), Michael Seltser (with Olga Seltser), grandson Boris Masis (with Valery Ng) and granddaughter Julie Masis; great grandchildren Sarah, Mark, Daniel, Miriam, Joshua and David Seltser and many-many loving relatives and friends.

Shlomo will be lovingly remembered by the family, friends and many members of the Jewish and Russian community of the NorthShore where he was a very active member. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)