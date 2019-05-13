Sylvia (Kranseler) Snyder of Peabody passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 95 from complications of pneumonia.

She was the beloved wife of the late Barney Snyder. Devoted mother of Marci Benson of Swampscott and Scott Snyder of West Hollywood, Calif. Adoring grandmother (Bubbe) of Ryn Spenser Benson and his fiancé Alex Moccia of Beverly. Loving sister of Dr. Melvin Kranseler and his wife Kathy of Palm Desert, Calif., the late Arthur Kranseler, and the late Esther Forbes. Dear daughter of the late Jack and Freda (Goldberg) Kranseler.

She grew up in Worcester, Dorchester and Chelsea. As a young woman, she moved to Boston and, in 1959, she moved to West Peabody to raise her family and remained there for the rest of her life.

In her early career she worked as a doctor’s assistant, but spent the majority of her life as a Temple Religious School teacher at Temple Beth Shalom (now Temple Teferet Shalom) in Peabody, and as a public school teacher’s aide and computer lab instructor in the Peabody school system. She was a long-time dedicated member of Temple Beth Shalom and, in addition to teaching, she served on multiple boards, holding various positions including president of Sisterhood and president and one of the founders of the Chai Club. She love being involved with her temple and organizing many social events right through her 90’s. She was extremely smart, witty, and very well known for her impeccable style and fashion sense. She was always there to help others and brightened the day of those whose company she kept. She loved the opera, the symphony, the ballet, lilacs, the Red Sox, reuben sandwiches and playing Gin Rummy and Scrabble, which she especially loved to play with her son, Scott during his summer visits.

She cherished her time spent with friends and family and of course the apple of her eye, her grandson Ryn and loved going to the ballet, theatre and weekly lunches with her girlfriends. She was greatly respected by her colleagues and students and was described by many as being a wonderful mentor. She lived a long and full life and remained socially active and independent, even continuing to drive her car into her early 90’s. She brought laughter, joy and inspiration into the many lives she left behind, and to the many who passed before her. It was a blessing to have had her with us for so many many years.

A Celebration of Life and Minyan services for Sylvia will be held in June, service information will be posted at a later date. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)